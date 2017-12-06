Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in Eurasia and Norway

The patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively
Suven Life Sciences has recieved one product patent from Eurasia (028038) and one from Norway (341252) corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases and these patents are valid through 2034 and 2026 respectively.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” says Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven.