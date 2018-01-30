Suven’s Revenue up by 11.85 %

PAT up by 15.38 per cent for 9 months ended in December’ 2017
Suven Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company specialised in CRAMS for global life science companies and drug discovery and developmental activities in Central Nervous System disorders, recently announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
The un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 30, 2018 at Hyderabad. The 3rd quarter ended December’ 2017 reveals the growth in income was Rs 1,669 million vs 1,120 million which was up by 49.07 per cent. The growth in PAT was Rs 346 million vs 317 Mn, up by 8.99 per cent. Growth in EBIDTA was Rs 547 million vs 501 million, up by 9.08 per cent. The financial highlights for the 9 months’ period ended December’ 2017 (YoY) recorded growth in income was Rs 4256 million vs 3805 million which was up by 11.85 per cent. Growth in PAT was Rs 958 million vs. 831 million, up by 15.38 per cent. Growth in EBIDTA was Rs 1,557 million vs 1,333 million, up by 16.79 per cent.
Suven’s expenses on innovative R&D in drug discovery stood at Rs 416 million (9.76 per cent on revenue) for the 9 months’ period ended Dec’ 2017. The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1.50 per share (150% of face value of Rs. 1.00 each).