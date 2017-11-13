Suven posts Rs 2586m revenue growth in September quarter

Reports PAT of Rs 613 million
Suven Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in drug discovery and developmental activities in central nervous system disorders, announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their recently held meeting in Hyderabad.
The company in half year ended September quarter posted growth in revenue of Rs 2586 million vs Rs 2600 million — down by 0.54 per cent, growth in PAT of Rs 613 million vs Rs 589 million, up by 4.01 per cent. It posted a growth in EBIDTA of Rs 1010 million vs Rs 913 million, up by 10.56 per cent.
In second quarter, the company posted growth in revenue of Rs 1120 million vs Rs 1466 million, down by 23.63 per cent. Growth in PAT was at Rs 317 million vs Rs 295 million, up by 7.37 per cent. Growth in EBIDTA was at Rs 501 million vs Rs 509 million, down by 1.54 per cent.