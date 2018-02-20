Suven gets product patents from India, South Korea

The patents are valid through 2029 and 2033
Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from India and South Korea for treatment of disorders associated with neuro-degenerative diseases. The patents are valid through 2029 and 2033 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS (central nervous system) arena, that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally,” Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven Life said. Suven Life said the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neuro-degenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.