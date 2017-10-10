Suven gets product patent for neurological drug

The patents are valid till 2034
Suven Life Sciences has received a patent from New Zealand for a drug used for the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases.
In a BSE filing today, Suven Life said it has been granted “one product patent from New Zealand corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neuro-degenerative diseases”.
Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said, “We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally.”