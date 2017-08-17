Suven Life Sciences bags patent for neuro-degenerative drug

The patents from Europe, Japan and New Zealand are valid till 2034
Suven Life Sciences has been granted a patent each by Europe, Japan and New Zealand for a drug used in the treatment of neuro-degenerative diseases.
The company said in a BSE filing said that it has been granted “one process patent from Europe, one process patent from Japan and one process patent from New Zealand corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) which are for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.”
The patents are valid till 2034, the company added.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven Life.