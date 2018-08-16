Suven Life Sciences announces financial results for quarter ending June 30, 2018

Suven’s income at INR 1998 mn; PAT at INR 388 Mn for the quarter ended June 2018
Suven Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in drug discovery and developmental activities in central nervous system disorders and contract research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) recently announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ending 30th June 2018.
The un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Aug 14, 2018 at Hyderabad.
Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter ended June’ 2018: (QoQ)
Growth in revenue INR 1998 Mn vs. INR 2229 Mn – Down by 10.39 per cent
Growth in PAT INR 388 Mn vs. INR 623 Mn – Down by 37.77 per cent
Growth in EBIDTA INR 664 Mn vs. INR 1005 Mn – Down by 33.95 per cent
Financial Highlights (comparison with same quarter, previous year):
Growth in revenue INR 1998 Mn vs. INR 1466 Mn – Up by 36.24 per cent
Growth in PAT INR 388 Mn vs. INR 295 Mn – Up by 31.23 per cent
Growth in EBIDTA INR 664 Mn vs. INR 509 Mn – Up by 30.35 per cent
Suven’s thrust on innovative R&D in Drug Discovery continues with a spending of Rs 160 Mn (8 per cent on revenue) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.