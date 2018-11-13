Suven Life gets product patents from Australia, Hong Kong

The patents are valid till 2036 and 2033
Suven Life Sciences has been granted a product patent each by Australia and Hong Kong for a new chemical entity (NCE) for the treatment of disorders associated with neuro-degenerative diseases. These patents are valid till 2036 and 2033 respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.
“We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the central nervous system (CNS) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally,” Venkat Jasti, CEO, Suven Life.
The compounds are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neuro-degenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s and schizophrenia, it added.