Sundyota Numandis in strategic alliance with Finzelberg

To exclusively represent the German phyto-pharmaceuticals major in India
Sundyota Numandis Group of Companies has sealed a strategic alliance with Finzelberg, Germany to offer novel, natural healthcare products in India. To start with, Sundyota Numandis will introduce ERr731, a product complimenting women’s health during menopause and peri-menopause for the first time in India.
As part of the pact, Sundyota Numandis will procure active ingredients from Finzelberg, undertake their formulation and development and seek registration and regulatory approvals of the same. This will be shortly followed by commercial manufacturing along with product launch, marketing and co-marketing through promotion to doctors and other leading pharmaceutical companies in India.
The new product unveiled aims to ease over 20 symptoms related to menopause and peri-menopause such as hot flushes, sweating, joint and muscle pain, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, anxiety, low mood, irritability and works on specific beta-estrogen receptors, thus acting as a natural female hormone. Being completely devoid of any side effects over long-term use, it has an unmatched safety profile.
“Sundyota Numandis is a specialist in providing supportive and preventive therapies. We now have 12 international alliances to foster healthcare the natural way along with over 60 patented and exclusive therapies. Our partnership with Finzelberg will centre around knowledge-sharing to drive research and innovation. ERr731 facilitates a smooth transition for women experiencing menopause. We are really happy to have Finzelberg on board to share this novel product,” said Dinesh Kumar Arora, MD CEO, Sundyota Numandis Group of Companies.
In due course, the partnership will widen its scope of concurrence and look at developing a series of new molecules addressing need gaps in Indian healthcare, best suited to the Indian population and patient profile.
Dr Rene Roth-Ehrang, Member of the Management Board, Sales & Marketing, Finzelberg said, “On behalf of the Finzelberg Management board, I would like to express the pleasure and honour. We feel that Sundyota Numandis has chosen our company as a partner for introducing new phytopharmaceuticals in India. When I first met Sundyota, I was impressed by their competencies. They are one of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies. I was impressed by the values of Sundyota and their vision. Finzelberg is a family-owned German extract manufacturer with a tradition since 1875. It’s a family owned company and we’re also driven by strong values of family and social responsibility. Finzelberg and Sundyota not only share strong values but also the passion for natural health.”
Some innovation-driven products on the anvil are natural anti-microbial cure for upper respiratory tract infections, a cough syrup that promises zero side-effects and, a dedicated product for heavy and fatigued legs caused due to Chronic Venous Insufficiency.
Dr Rainer Kunz, Area Sales Manager, Europe, Middle East & India, Finzelberg said, “We have finalised the discussions with our friends from Sundyota on our first project end of last month. More projects will follow providing modern phyto-pharmaceutical solutions for today’s lifestyle. We are looking forward to a fruitful and happy partnership.”
Sundyota Numandis is a global health-oriented organisation focussed on providing safe healthcare products and clinically proven therapies from non-synthetic sources. Finzelberg is a business unit of the Martin Bauer Group (Germany) and is a distinguished name in the manufacturing of superior grade phyto-pharmaceuticals and phyto-nutraceuticals.