Sun Pharma to invest ₹ 200 crore more in Assam plant

Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister, Assam recently inaugurated a new production line at Sun Pharma’s facility in Palashbari
Assam government said Sun Pharma will invest an additional ₹ 200 crore at its plant in the state to augment operations.
“The company has already invested ₹ 700 crore in this manufacturing facility in the state and another ₹ 200 crore is going to be invested,” an official release from Chief Minister’s Office said.
The company has invested ₹ 120 crore to set up this new production line, which will boost the capacity to manufacture liquid vials, injectables, eye drops and tablets among others, the release said.
“The company is providing employment to 595 people and 62 per cent of this workforce is from the state,” it added.
Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma said that this plant is expected to become one of the largest facilities in next few years in the company’s network to manufacture sterile products.
Sun Pharma claims that the unit operates under ‘Zero Discharge’ norms, meaning the treated effluent is 100 per cent recycled within the site for gardening, cooling tower and toilet flushing system.
As part of its CSR commitment to improve the health of rural communities, Sun Pharma will shortly start a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) in Guwahati to provide free medicines, health check-ups and counselling to around 40,000 people across 24 villages.