Sun Pharma to increase stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia to 79.5 per cent

The share purchase will be for a cash consideration of MYR 2,861,365.65, Sun Pharma said
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will increase stake in its subsidiary Ranbaxy Malaysia to 79.5 per cent through purchase of shares.
One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has agreed to increase its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd by 8.3 per cent by way of purchase of around 6.66 lakh shares, Sun Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.
Ranbaxy Malaysia, is a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, and the company along with one of its wholly owned arms has 71.2 per cent shares prior to the acquisition, it added.
