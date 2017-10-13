Home / Latest Updates / Sun Pharma to increase stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia to 79.5 per cent

Sun Pharma to increase stake in Ranbaxy Malaysia to 79.5 per cent

By PTI on October 13, 2017
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received final nod from the US health regulator (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received final nod from the US health regulator (PTI)

The share purchase will be for a cash consideration of MYR 2,861,365.65, Sun Pharma said

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will increase stake in its subsidiary Ranbaxy Malaysia to 79.5 per cent through purchase of shares.

One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has agreed to increase its shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd by 8.3 per cent by way of purchase of around 6.66 lakh shares, Sun Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

Ranbaxy Malaysia, is a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, and the company along with one of its wholly owned arms has 71.2 per cent shares prior to the acquisition, it added.

The share purchase will be for a cash consideration of MYR 2,861,365.65, Sun Pharma said.

Please Wait while comments are loading...