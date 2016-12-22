Sun Pharma to acquire Odomzo from Novartis

Odomzo has marketing approval in over 30 countries globally including US, Europe and Australia
Sun Pharma plans to acquire a branded oncology product, Odomzo, from Novartis. The agreement has been signed between subsidiaries of both the companies and will close following anti-trust clearance and further closing conditions. The agreement has been signed for an upfront payment of $175 million and additional milestone payments.
Odomzo (Sonidegib) was approved by the US FDA in July 2015. Odomzo is a hedgehog pathway inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy, or those who are not candidates for surgery or radiation therapy. Approximately 70 per cent of the prescribers are dermatologists and rests are oncologists for this class of drug.
Kirti Ganorkar, Global Head – Business Development – Sun Pharma said, “Odomzo gives us an opportunity to meaningfully expand our already established branded dermatology business and support our expansion into branded oncology with a launched brand. We see meaningful global potential for Odomzo by leveraging Sun Pharma’s existing dermatology and oncology infrastructure to provide an innovative product to BCC patients worldwide.”
Jesper Jensen, Head – Biologics and Dermatology, Sun Pharma said, “We look forward to collaborating with the medical community to bring this novel therapy to the market to patients suffering from locally advanced basal cell carcinoma. Odomzo complements and enhances our existing dermatology franchise. This acquisition has the potential to leverage and expand the relationships that our Levulan sales team have with the dermatologists that treat common pre-cancerous skin conditions.”