Sun Pharma signs Akshay Kumar as Revital H brand ambassador

Akshay Kumar and Revital H complement each other as both characterise high energy
Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has signed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador of Revital H.
Consumer research by Kantar IMRB showed that ever demanding lifestyle requires energy levels to be fully charged throughout the day. The energy levels, however, tend to go down as the day progresses. Hence the idea of “Ab sabki battery rahegi full” which brings out that no matter how physically challenging the task one does, Revital H helps keep to keep stamina and energy high. The new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar highlights this core idea. Akshay Kumar and Revital H complement each other as both characterise high energy.
Commenting on the development, Kal Sundaram, CEO – India, Emerging Markets & Consumer Healthcare said, “In Akshay Kumar, we have found a perfect ambassador who is not only physically fit but also exudes great energy at all times – attributes that define Revital H at its core. Many people have found a holistic good health partner in Revital H as it provides that extra energy & stamina required throughout the day.”