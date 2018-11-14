Sun Pharma posts net profit of ₹ 996 crores at Q2FY19

In H1FY19,the company’s sales / income from operations was at ₹ 13,985 crores
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has posted its financials for the second quarter and first half ending September 30, 2018.
In Q2FY19, the company’s consolidated financials are as follows. Sales / income from operations at
₹ 6,846 crores, growth of 4 per cent over same quarter last year. India sales was at ₹ 1,860 crores, de-growth of 16 per cent. The US finished dosage sales at was at $ 342 million up by 11 per cent over Q2 last year. The emerging markets sales was at $ 195 million flat over Q2 last year. The Rest of World sales was at $ 108 million, de-growth of 2 per cent over Q2 last year. The R&D investments was at ₹ 452 crores (6.6 per cent of sales) compared to ₹ 511 crores (7.7 per cent of sales) for Q2FY18. The EBITDA was at
₹ 1,440 crores, resulting EBITDA margin of 21 per cent. The adjusted net profit for Q2FY19 was at ₹ 996 crores with resulting adjusted net profit margin at 14.5 per cent. After accounting for the provision of
₹ 1,214 crores for the estimated settlement amount payable to all the remaining plaintiffs related to the Modafinil antitrust litigation in the US, the net loss for the quarter was at ₹ 219 crores.
In H1FY19,the company’s sales / income from operations at ₹ 13,985 crores, growth of 10 per cent over same period last year. India sales was at ₹ 4,012 crores, up by 1 per cent over H1 last year. The US finished dosage sales was at $ 721 million up by 9 per cent over H1 last year. The emerging markets sales was at $ 391 million up by 8 per cent over H1 last year. The Rest of World sales was at $ 216 million, a de-growth of 5 per cent over H1 last year. The EBITDA was at ₹ 2,961 crores, resulting EBITDA margin of 21 per cent. Adjusted net profit for H1FY19 was at ₹ 1,978 crores, up 38 per cent over H1 last year, with resulting adjusted net profit margin of 14 per cent. The reported net profit for the H1FY19 was at
₹ 764 crores. This was after providing an amount of ₹ 1,214 crores for the estimated settlement amount payable to all the remaining plaintiffs related to the Modafinil antitrust litigation in the US.
Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said, “Our soft Q2 performance is not a reflection of the underlying health of the overall business. We continue to focus on strengthening our core operations and enhancing our overall efficiencies. We are fairly positive on our performance for the rest of the year. We are excited with the successful launch of Ilumya in the US.”
Sale of branded formulations in India for Q2FY19 was ₹ 1,860 crores, down by 16 per cent mainly due to a planned one-time inventory reduction in the supply chain coupled with a higher base of Q2 last year. The business accounted for 27 per cent of total sales. For the first half, sales were at ₹ 4,012 crores, up by 1 per cent over same period last year.