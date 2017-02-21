Sun Pharma opens first production unit in Egypt

The production unit worth $12.5 million was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya
Sun Pharma’s first production unit in Egypt involving a total investment of $12.5 million was inaugurated, signalling growing business ties between India and the key Middle East nation.
Indian Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya inaugurated the Ranbaxy Egypt factory in 6th of October City, the first production of Sun Pharma facility in Egypt.
“This is a particularly proud moment for us to raise the flag of India next to the flag of Egypt and that of Sun Pharma,” Bhattacharyya said during the inauguration.
Bhattacharyya added that India and Egypt share a partnership that goes back to millennia and in recent time both countries have seen a new partnership in a new era. “President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a joint statement (last year) in which they established this new partnership,” he explained.
“We have seen over the years that Indian investments had continued to come to Egypt because India believes in the long term prospects of Egypt,” the Ambassador added. The holding company Sun Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies globally, producing a wide range of quality, affordable medicines trusted by health care professionals and patients across the world.
“In the early 1990s we started our operation in Egypt and by mid of 2004 we wanted to establish the first factory in the Middle East and Egypt has been chosen to be the premises,” said Hany Mashaal, Country General Manager, Sun Pharma, Head-Rest of Middle East at Ranbaxy said.
“Despite several barriers and many of political and economic issues we decided to proceed with the investment due to our believe in the potential of the Egyptian market,” he added.
“The importance has been increased after the visit of President Sisi to India in September last year, which motivated us to enhance our investment,” Mashaal, who mentioned that the total investment of the project is about $12.5 million direct investment.