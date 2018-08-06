Sun Pharma launches novel drug Kapspargo Sprinkle in US

First US FDA approved, extended-release sprinkle formulation of metoprolol succinate indicated for treatment of patients with hypertension, angina pectoris and heart failure
Sun Pharma has launched Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules in the US, for the treatment of hypertension (to lower blood pressure), angina pectoris (chest pain), and heart failure (to reduce the risk of cardiovascular mortality and heart-failure hospitalisation in patients with heart failure).
Kapspargo Sprinkle, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, novel, patented formulation of metoprolol succinate, is the first and only extended-release sprinkle formulation of this beta1-selective adrenoreceptor blocking agent (beta-blocker). It is covered by United States Patent numbers 9,504,655 and 9,700,530, expiring July 09, 2035.
Kapspargo Sprinkle pellets can be sprinkled over soft food (such as applesauce, yogurt or pudding) or administered via a nasogastric tube, and are designed to facilitate long-term, once-daily administration, particularly for patients who have difficulty swallowing.
“Roughly 40 per cent of patients requiring long-term care have difficulty swallowing, a problem that may result in patient non-adherence to medications as well as medication errors,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO-North America, Sun Pharma. “Kapspargo Sprinkle capsules may make it easier for patients to take their antihypertensive medication. This innovative product is the latest example of Sun Pharma’s use of advanced technology to create novel formulations of proven medications.”