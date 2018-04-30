Sun Pharma CHC forays into anti-fungal powder OTC segment with ABZORB

ABZORB will be co-promoted as a prescription and OTC product
Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare (CHC), a division of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced its entry into the anti-fungal powder OTC category with ABZORB. The brand will be co-promoted across prescription and OTC channels in India to drive growth. Sun Pharma CHC has launched a 360° marketing campaign comprising TV, print and digital to expand consumer outreach.
Reportedly, ABZORB’s unique combination of talc and starch ensures superior sweat absorption and clotrimazole, one of the best-in-class anti-fungal, helps treat infection prevents its recurrence. The new packaging design, with an angular dispensing nozzle, enhances consumer experience through targeted application. The new pack makes it easier to apply the product on difficult to reach areas thereby reducing wastage. The product is available in 100 g and 50 g packaging.