Sun Pharma announces US FDA approval for generic Coreg CR

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic version of Coreg CR, (carvedilol phosphate) extended release capsules, 10mg, 20mg, 40mg, 80 mg.
These generic carvedilol phosphate extended release capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg are therapeutic equivalents of GSK’s Coreg CR extended release capsules. As per IMS, Coreg CR had annual sales of approximately $208 million in the US for the 12 months ended August 2017.