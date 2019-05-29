Sun Pharma announces Q4FY19 financial results

According to the company, the gross sales for Q4 witnessed a hike of 21 per cent, amounting to Rs 8129 crore
Sun Pharmaceutical recently announced its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year ending March 31st, 2019.
For the fourth quarter, the income from operations stood at Rs 7,044 crores, a growth of 5 per cent over same quarter last year. According to a press release issued by Sun Pharma, this figure included a one-time impact of approximately Rs 1,085 crores related to the change in distribution for India business. Consolidated sales, adjusted for this one-time impact were at Rs 8,129 crores, a growth of 21 per cent over Q4 last year, it said. The reported EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 897 crores, including the one-time impact of the change in distribution for the India business. Also, the reported net profit for Q4FY19 was at Rs 636 crores with resulting net profit margin at 9%, according to the press release.
“Sale of branded formulations in India for Q4FY19 was Rs 1,101 crores, down by 44 per cent. Excluding the one-time impact of distribution change, sales for India business in Q4FY19 were Rs 2,186 crores, up by 11 per cent over Q4 of last year. For the full year, adjusted sales were at Rs 8,433 crores, up by about 5 per cent,” the press release stated.
For FY19, the income from operations at Rs 28,686 crores, growth of 10 per cent over same period last year. The EBITDA stood at Rs 5,928 crores, resulting EBITDA margin of 21 per cent, while the net profit was at Rs 2,665 crores with resulting net profit margin at 9.3 per cent, as per the press release.
Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the Company said, “In spite of the one-time impact for India business, our full year sales have grown by double digits. We continue to focus on executing our global specialty strategy. Ilumya is expected to gradually gain traction in US in FY20 while Cequa launch is expected in the coming months. At the same time, we are strengthening our core operations, optimizing the cost structure and enhancing our overall efficiencies.”