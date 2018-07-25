Sun Pharma announces launch of Generic Glumetza Tablets in US

The tablets are used to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has launched the generic versions of Glumetza (metformin hydrochloride) extended release tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg in the US.
These generic Metformin HCl extended release tablets, 500mg and 1000mg are therapeutic equivalents of Santarus Inc.’s Glumetza HCl extended release tablets, 500 mg and 1000 mg.
The addressable market size is approximately US$ 443 million for the 12 months ending April 2018, as per IQVIA.