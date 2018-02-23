Home / Latest Updates / SPARC gets IT department demand notice for Rs 27.30 crs

SPARC gets IT department demand notice for Rs 27.30 crs

By PTI on February 23, 2018
20180228ep14

The company is contesting the demand and would file an appropriate appeal against this order

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has received a demand notice from the income tax department for payment of Rs 27.30 crore for the assessment year 2014-15. The company is in “receipt of a ‘Demand Notice’ under section 156 of the Income Tax, 1961, demanding the payment by the company of a sum of Rs 27.30 crore for the assessment year 2014-15,” SPARC said in a filing to BSE.

The company is contesting the demand and would file an appropriate appeal against this order within the stipulated period, it added.

Please Wait while comments are loading...