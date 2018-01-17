Subodh Priolkar takes over as CEO, Wincoat Colours and Coatings

He has over three decades of experience in the pharma and associated industry
Wincoat Colours and Coatings announced that Subodh Priolkar took over as as CEO, effective January 8 , 2018. Priolkar’s last assignment was MD, Colorcon Asia, South Asia and South East Asia. Prior to this, he was MD, Aptar Pharma, South Asia and Associate Director, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing of Wyeth India. He has also worked in R&D – Formulation Development in the early part of his career.
A Bachelor of Pharmacy and a Master’s Degree in Management, both from Mumbai University, Priolkar has over three decades of experience in the pharma and associated industry. He has also completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology from University of Ghent, Belgium. As President of Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) for two consecutive terms from 2004 – 2008, he remains an active part of the senior IPA Leadership for strategic inputs. He has been the recipient of IPA Fellowship, Eminent Pharmacist Award from IPA and the Prestigious Pan-Asian Ishidate Award for contribution to the pharma industry.