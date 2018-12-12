Strides Vivimed JV receives approval for Albendazole tabs

The product, used to treat certain infections caused by tapeworm, will be launched immediately
Strides announced that its 50:50 JV Strides Vivimed, Singapore has received approval for Albendazole Tablets USP 200 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). This is the second generic approval by US FDA for Albendazole Tablets.
Albendazole Tablets is a generic version of Albenza Tablets of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Albendazole Tablets USP 200 mg is approximately $ 100 million.
Albendazole is an anthelmintic medication used to treat certain infections caused by tapeworm. Albendazole prevents newly hatched insect larvae (worms) from growing or multiplying in the body.