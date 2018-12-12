Home / Latest Updates / Strides Vivimed JV receives approval for Albendazole tabs

By EP News Bureau on December 12, 2018
The product, used to treat certain infections caused by tapeworm, will be launched immediately

Strides announced that its 50:50 JV Strides Vivimed, Singapore has received approval for Albendazole Tablets USP 200 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). This is the second generic approval by US FDA for Albendazole Tablets.

Albendazole Tablets is a generic version of Albenza Tablets of Amneal Pharmaceuticals. According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Albendazole Tablets USP 200 mg is approximately $ 100 million.

Albendazole is an anthelmintic medication used to treat certain infections caused by tapeworm. Albendazole prevents newly hatched insect larvae (worms) from growing or multiplying in the body.

 

 