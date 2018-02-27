Strides Shasun to launch Ranitidine OTC Tablets

First product approval from 50:50 JV with Vivimed Labs
Strides Shasun recently announced that it will launch Ranitidine Tablets USP, 150 mg (OTC) in the US markets.The new launch will strengthen company’s Ranitidine franchise. According to IRI data, the US OTC market for Ranitidine Tablets, which is the generic form of the popular brand Zantac, is approximately $200 Million.
This is the first product approval from company’s 50:50 JV with Vivimed Labs. The product will be backward integrated and will be manufactured at the JV’s Oral dosage facility in Chennai. Strides will have exclusive marketing rights for the product in the US. The product will be launched immediately.