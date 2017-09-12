Home / Latest Updates / Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Potassium Citrate Extended-Release Tablets

By EP News Bureau on September 12, 2017
The tablets will be available in 5 mEq, 10 mEq, and 15 mEq

Strides Shasun has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Potassium Citrate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 5 mEq, 10 mEq, and 15 mEq

According to IMS data, the US market for Potassium Citrate is approximately USD 110 Million. Strides Shasun will be the second generic player to commercialise the product.

The product, which is the first approval for an Extended Release tablet for the Company, will be launched immediately.

