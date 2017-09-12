Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Potassium Citrate Extended-Release Tablets

The tablets will be available in 5 mEq, 10 mEq, and 15 mEq
Strides Shasun has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Potassium Citrate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 5 mEq, 10 mEq, and 15 mEq
According to IMS data, the US market for Potassium Citrate is approximately USD 110 Million. Strides Shasun will be the second generic player to commercialise the product.
The product, which is the first approval for an Extended Release tablet for the Company, will be launched immediately.