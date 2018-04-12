Strides Shasun arm gets US FDA nod for allergy relief drug

The drug will be manufactured at its oral dosage facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US
Strides Shasun’s wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Cyproheptadine Hydrochloride tablets, used to relieve allergy symptoms. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cyproheptadine Hydrochloride tablets USP, 4mg. The approved product is a generic version of Periactin tablets of Merck & Co.
Strides said the product will be manufactured at its oral dosage facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IQVIA data, the company said the US market for Cyproheptadine Hydrochloride tablets USP, 4 mg is approximately $20 million. Cyproheptadine Hydrochloride tablets is an antihistamine used to relieve allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, hives, and itching.