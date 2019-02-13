Strides receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream

Product approval from flagship facility in Bengaluru to be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market
Strides Pharma Science (Strides) has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The product is a generic version of Triamcinolone Acetonide cream of Mylan Pharmaceuticals.
According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream is approximately US$ 55 Mn. The product will be manufactured at flagship facility in Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.
The company has 86 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 56 ANDAs have been approved, including 12 approvals received in FY 19.