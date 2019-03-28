Strides receives USFDA approval for its greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore

Facility to provide growth capacities for regulated markets of the US, Australia, the UK and Europe, and help expand manufacturing base
Strides Pharma has announced that it has received USFDA approval for its greenfield oral dosage facility in Singapore.
With the commercialisation of its manufacturing facility in Singapore, Strides will join the league of global pharmaceutical companies having a manufacturing and research and development footprint in the country. The facility will complement Strides’s existing manufacturing base and will help meet increased demand from its fast-growing regulated markets business across the US, Australia, the UK and Europe.
Singapore is also amongst the list of designated countries under the Trade Agreements Act (TAA) making it eligible to supply goods under Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contracts in the US. The manufacturing facility in Singapore will enable the Company to tap opportunities under various federal government procurement programmes including procurements administered by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Approved by Health Science Authority (HSA) Singapore and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australia, the facility operating at its peak capacity will produce 1.4 billion tablets and hard gelatin capsules.