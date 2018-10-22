Strides receives USFDA approval for Gabapentin Capsules

Gabapentin Capsules is a antiepileptic drug used with other medication to prevent and control seizures
Strides Pharma Science announced that its global arm Strides Pharma Global Singapore has received USFDA approval for Gabapentin Capsules.
Gabapentin Capsules is a generic version of Neurontin Capsules of Pfizer.
Gabapentin Capsules is a anticonvulsant or antiepileptic drug used with other medication to prevent and control seizures and also used to relieve nerve pain following shingles in adults.
Strides Pharma Global Singapore received approval for Gabapentin Capsules USP, 100 mg, 300 mg and 400 mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product received approval in the first cycle of review of 10 months under the GDUFA II regime.
The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.