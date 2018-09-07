Strides Pharma’s promoter sells stake worth ₹20 cr

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, Abusha offloaded 4 lakh shares, amounting to 0.45 per cent stake in the firm
Strides Pharma Science’s promoter Abusha Investment & Management Services LLP sold 4 lakh shares of the firm for INR 20 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available with the NSE, Abusha offloaded 4 lakh shares, amounting to 0.45 per cent stake in the firm.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of INR 493, valuing the transaction at INR 19.72 crore. The data showed that the shares were purchased by Lifecell International.
Shares of Strides Pharma settled at INR 503.40 apiece on NSE, up 2.92 per cent from the previous close.