Strides Pharma Science to get $20 m funding for consumer healthcare biz

Strides Pharma Science has partnered with funds advised by ICP-III Investment Advisors, which will infuse $20 million into its consumer healthcare business.
“Board of directors have approved the execution by Strides of definitive agreements with funds advised by ICP-III Investment Advisors (ICP) to provide growth capital and focused attention to its Consumer Healthcare Business (CHC),” Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing and added that ICP would provide the business with a $20 million capital for growth.
The proposed transaction involves subscribing to the equity capital of Strides Consumer Pvt Ltd India and Strides Global Consumer Healthcare Ltd UK, which are currently wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, the filing added. “The agreement also envisages Strides Consumer to become a fully owned subsidiary of Strides Global Consumer Healthcare at a later date, subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India, it said.
The Consumer Health Care business had revenues of $ 6.4 million for FY2017-18.