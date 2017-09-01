Strides gets inspection report for Bengaluru facility

The facility manufactures tablets, capsules, liquids, sachets, creams and ointments
Strides Shasun has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its formulations facility at Bengaluru.
“The company’s formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bengaluru, which was inspected by the US FDA in May 2017, has received the EIR, thereby confirming the closure of the inspection,” Strides said in a BSE filing today.
The KRSG Gardens facility manufactures tablets, capsules, liquids, sachets, creams and ointments. The facility supports important current and future products for the US market.