Strand Life Sciences receives CAP Re-accreditation

Extension of CAP accreditation following a recent inspection of Strand Centre for Genomics and Personalized Medicine Lab in Bengaluru
Strand Life Sciences has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), an internationally recognised organisation for quality assurance in diagnostics for the Strand Centre for Genomics and Personalized Medicine Lab in Bengaluru.
“In order to maintain the high standards that are expected by CAP, we conduct a voluntary process audit every six months to ensure consistent and accurate analyses. It also ensures that we maintain quality control at every step in the workflow and use CAP-validated bioinformatics and analytics protocols to provide diagnostic solutions to all patients. Safety and accuracy are our primary objectives,” said Dr Satish Sankaran, VP – Clinical Operations & Laboratory Director – Clinical Lab, Strand Life Sciences.
“Our tests have been benchmarked against global competitors and found to be at par by an independent agency. Moreover, implementation of CAP guidelines shows reduction of methodological errors by 35 per cent in clinical research settings. The Strand Centre for Genomics and Personalized Medicine received the CAP accreditation in 2015 and the same has been reaffirmed in 2017,” said Dr Vijay Chandru, CMD, Strand Life Sciences.
The federal government of the United States of America recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program to be equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection programme. The primary goal for the CAP accreditation is patient safety and prevention of medical malpractice. The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standards of operations for all laboratory procedures. A CAP-accredited lab’s records and quality control procedures, followed for two years, are checked thoroughly by the inspectors at the time of the inspection. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programmes, safety record as well as overall management prior to awarding the accreditation to any organisation.