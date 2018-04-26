StayHappi launches in India plan to open 15,000 pharmacy stores within three years

It will also launch 1,000 products in a phased manner
StayHappi, a start-up company planning to begin with 10 states in the first quarter, starting with Delhi and will gradually have more pharmacy stores in cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, and Bhuwaneshwar. The company provides medicines with their molecule name and not by the brand name, where patients will have the power to choose the right medicine and make a smart choice.
Each state will have a substantial number of stores to cater to the demand.
Dr Sujit Paul, Managing Director, StayHappi said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our footings into the retail pharmacy industry in India. Before starting our journey, we did a lot of research and development to understand the market challenges and the medicines available to the patients. Our aim is to provide medicines with their molecule name and not by the brand name at an. Health is very important and choosing the right medicines is the patient’s right to make better choices. If a person is in the pink of health, he finds the strength to do any work, relishes the food and can go through life’s journey with joy. A good health is a priceless blessing and keeping that in mind, we formed StayHappi to make the “Health for all” a reality.”
StayHappi plans to scale up to 15,000 retail pharmacy stores within three year’s time to reach every nook and corner in the country. It will also launch 1,000 products in a phased manner and will further add products that would offer a comprehensive range of products covering all types of therapeutic form, dosage forms, consumables and healthcare products.