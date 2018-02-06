SRMC inks pact with German varsity

Students can take up courses in medical information management, clinical research or epidemiology
Chennai-based Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute (SRMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with University of Hannover, Germany for taking up joint education and research activities. SRMC and Research Institute, Vice Chancellor, Dr PV Vijayaraghavan exchanged documents with University of Hannover, representative Dr Gerhard Fortwengel at an event, a press release said.
According to the MoU, students can take up courses in medical information management, clinical research or epidemiology. “The scope for twinning programmes will be explored as and when two governments permit. The students will study part of the courses in both institutions and degrees will be awarded jointly,” the release added.