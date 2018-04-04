Slayback Pharma appoints Abhijit Mukherjee as senior advisor

He will advise the company on strategic and operational matters
Slayback Pharma, a privately held pharma research and development company, has announced the appointment of Abhijit Mukherjee as a Senior Advisor to the Board and Management of Slayback, effective immediately. In this role, Abhijit will advise the company on strategic and operational matters.
“There are very few leaders like Abhijit who have the rare ability of appreciating the smallest details while still maintaining a sharp understanding of the big picture. Abhijit’s leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry as well as his ability to connect the dots will be extremely valuable to the company. I am personally delighted to be working with him again,” said CEO Ajay Singh.
Abhijit Mukherjee is a seasoned veteran in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record. For more than 15 years, Abhijit held a number of leadership roles at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, most recently serving as COO leading operations of the company’s businesses globally. Abhijit has a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.