Sitaram Gupta from Lupin Foundation bags ‘India CSR Lifetime Achievement Award’

Sitaram Gupta, Executive Director, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (Lupin Foundation) was recently honoured with the ‘India CSR Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the CSR Leadership Summit held in New Delhi, for his extraordinary contribution towards social development.
Rusen Kumar, Founder and Managing Editor of India CSR Group, Rahul Roy, Actor, and Martin Neureiter, President & CEO, CSR Company International conferred the award in the presence of 300 CSR leaders.
Gupta, an electrical engineer by profession, joined the Lupin Foundation in 1989 and started his journey to develop and uplift the rural sector. Under his dynamic leadership, Lupin Foundation has successfully created replicable development models to improve livelihoods at the rural and district levels.
Rusen Kumar, Founder and Managing Editor of India CSR Group said, “The India CSR Lifetime Achievement Award is an acknowledgement of Sitaram Gupta’s contributions to the areas of corporate responsibility, social and sustainable development, and agriculture, enterprise development. We wish him happy and healthy life ahead to carry on with his mission to make positive contribution to the larger good.”
Gupta, Executive Director, Lupin Foundation on receiving the award, said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award by India CSR. As organisations we have the power to aid people in need through our promising CSR practices. At Lupin Foundation, we have dedicated the past three decades to undertake holistic development of various districts and villages. We pledge to continue with our work and fulfill the vision of Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta, Founder, Lupin Foundation.”