Siro Clinpharm gets new logo

Siro Clinpharm has announced change of its core brand elements. Reflecting the growth and evolution of Siro as India’s leading CRO (Clinical research organisation), the brand elevates the focus on dependability, progressiveness, being scientific, and best in the pharmaceutical industry.
With this brand change, Siro will focus on doubling the India team to 500 resources in three years, establish a strong operational presence in the US and invest heavily in technology and automation.
The new logo embodies the characteristics of the company’s committed team of employees. It symbolises an eye for detail and humanity, resulting in the endeavour to achieve the highest standards in quality.
Akshay Daftary, Director, Siro Clinpharm, said, “We are excited for the brand refresh the company has undergone. Our refreshed logo and streamlined brand architecture convey the continuing evolution and growth of our business, and proudly display the characteristics we want to communicate to our stakeholders about our brands.