Sirio’s Ayanda launches oil-based probiotic softgel capsules

The global nutraceutical CDMO secured a European patent for a softgel capsule technology that can contain probiotic bacteria along with any kind of oil
The European headquarters of the Sirio Group, a global nutraceutical contract development, innovation and manufacturing organization (CdiMO), stated that it has secured a European patent for softgel capsules which can contain an active probiotic bacteria, as well as at least one oil (e.g. Omega-3). This is a breakthrough in the group’s ability to develop and deliver a new probiotic dosage form – adding to the company’s existing probiotic capabilities in hard capsules, tablets and powder sticks.
Until now, softgel capsules were required to be manufactured at high temperatures and humidity, which lead to the destruction of probiotics, meaning softgel probiotic formulations were unviable. . The company’s new innovation, however, enables the manufacture of softgel capsules comprising uncoated probiotic bacteria alongside at least one oil, for example, fish oil with DHA, EPA and vitamins in one single softgel. This was achieved by optimally adjusting to the specific characteristics of probiotics, which uniquely minimises the loss of viable cells during production. Ayanda designed process parameters that dramatically improve survival rates and defined packaging and storage conditions accordingly.
“We started this particular project with the simple goal of trying to combine the advantages of Omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics in one single softgel capsule. For consumers there is a clear gap in the market, as at present they need two different dosages. But for brand owners, this opens-up many customer segments from the ‘unborn child and mother’ to all adults thoughtful of preserving vitality, vision and vascular health. Making both components available in one capsule represents a valuable addition to healthcare,”, says Dr. Dominique Baum, Managing Director, Ayanda.
The European Patent Office has published the listing in the European Patent Bulletin for “an improved process for producing a softgel capsule comprising viable probiotic bacteria and a softgel comprising viable probiotic bacteria with a long shelf life”.
Ayanda’s core business is the development and manufacture of complex softgels containing up to 10 or more ingredients. This new technology forms part of a wider innovation strategy and corporate culture at Ayanda and Sirio, following the announcement of the company’s enhanced global R&D group in early April. These include the creation of new nutraceutical dosage forms and formulations to help customers advance products to market faster.
The new softgel capsule will be unveiled to the wider market for the first time at Vitafoods Europe on on May 8th.