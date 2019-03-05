Shripad Naik lays foundation stone of National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad

NIUM, Ghaziabad is being established as part of its commitment towards provision and promotion of quality education, research and healthcare services through Unani Medicine and other AYUSH system, informed the minister
Union minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik laid foundation stone for National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) recently at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of union minister of state for external affairs General V K Singh.
Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Naik informed that the ministry of AYUSH is establishing the NIUM, Ghaziabad as a part of its commitment towards provision and promotion of quality education, research and healthcare services through Unani Medicine and other AYUSH systems. He further said that this institute would be developed with an approximate cost of Rs 300 crore on 10 acres of land and would be one of the largest institutes of Unani Medicine in Northern India. With a 200-bedded hospital, the institute would cater to the needs of the masses and would have facilities for quality research and education at postgraduate and PhD levels, he added.
In his address, General V K Singh extended his gratitude to the Ministry of AYUSH and Government of India for selecting Ghaziabad for the establishment of NIUM. Speaking about Unani Medicine, he said that this system has effective treatment for various diseases, especially skin disorders, for which other medical systems have very limited intervention.
In his welcome address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said that he has taken various initiatives like NAMASTE-Portal and A-HIMS for harnessing the potentials of information technology in the development and promotion of AYUSH systems. He said that the ministry is committed to develop the NIUM, Ghaziabad as a world-class institution of Unani Medicine. He further informed that the Government of India has made threefold increase in the AYUSH budget during the last four years.
Anil Agrawal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dharam Singh Saini, State Minister (IC) for AYUSH, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Atul Garg, State Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Sunil Kumar Sharma, MLA, Sahibabad; Ajit Pal Tyagi, MLA, Murad Nagar; Nandkishor, MLA, Loni; Manju Shiwach, MLA, Modi Nagar; Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Roshan Jaggi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Dr Mohd Tahir, Adviser (Unani), Ministry of AYUSH; Prof Abdul Wadud, Director, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru and Dr M A Qasmi, Joint Adviser (Unani), Ministry of AYUSH also graced the occasion.