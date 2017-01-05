Shripad Naik inaugurates international conference on ‘Yoga for Diabetes’

The three-day conference will draw up a road map to be adopted for the control of diabetes through Yoga
The International Conference on ‘Yoga for Diabetes’ was recently inaugurated by Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge), Shripad Yesso Naik in New Delhi. In his inaugural address, the Minister informed that UNESCO, the world’s apex body for culture has recently included Yoga in its list of intangible cultural heritage. This is yet another recognition of the universal relevance of yoga and will add to its respectability across national borders, the Minister added.
According to Naik, the three-day conference will have discussions on the role of Yoga in the prevention and management of diabetes and to draw up a road map to be adopted for the control of diabetes through Yoga. It will provide a common platform for the allopathy and AYUSH practitioners, researchers, academicians, policy makers and students to come together in the fight against diabetes.
Approximately 400 delegates and 50 experts from India and abroad are expected to participate in the conference. Experts of conventional medicine, AYUSH systems as well as Yoga are participating in the Conference. Parallel sessions on different aspects of Yoga and diabetes including research, policy making and panel discussion will be held during the conference.