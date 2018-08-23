Several associations send medicines, relief boxes to Kerala

AIDCOC and APDIA were some of the associations that facilitated this distribution platform
Yesterday, as part of the Kerala Flood Relief Support programme, Drugs Control Administration, Telangana State sent a consignment of 100 carton boxes of essential medicines aprox worth INR 20 lakhs to District Drug warehouse in Thiruvanathapuram. This is the 1st phase with contributions from DCA, another consignment will be sent tomorrow.
AIDCOC has also arranged a platform where companies can send medicines and sensitised & co-ordinated the members towards a good cause.
On behalf of AIDCOC and APDIA, from DCA, Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh, 87 boxes of medicines were sent to Ravi Kurian by Kanyakumari express and it will reach Coimbatore by today. This was managed by Udayabhasker, Raja Bhanu and Chandrasekhar, P Ramesh Reddy AD DCA Kadapa DIST (FAC).
The associations also collected essential medicines in 28 cartoons from Nandyal, Kurnool district, AP and forwarded it to Ravi Kurian, Coimbatore today. Also under the guidance of M Chandra Rao Garu, AD, Kadapa and supervision of P Ramesh Reddy garu, AD, Kadapa (FAC), the Kadapa district chemists and druggists association collected and sent essential medicines and surgical items in 87 card board boxes, worth of 10 lakhs, for service of flood victims of Kerala state.
The medicines were dispatched by the Jayanthi Janatha express and it will reach Coimbatore by today midnight itself.
First consignment of 31 boxes were also sent by Ramesh Reddy. Distribution works have already started.