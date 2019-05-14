Seven Indian pharma companies among the 20 sued by the US

The companies have been sued by 44 US states for scheming to inflate drug prices in the country
Seven Indian companies have been dragged in a lawsuit filed by over 40 US states for allegedly conspiring to raise the prices of drugs in the US. The Indian drug firms involved- Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin Wockhardt, Zydus Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Glenmark Pharma- have been listed in the lawsuit along with 20 other companies, with Israel based Teva Pharmaceuticals being accused of chief orchestrating upto 1 1000% hike in drug prices in the country.
“We have hard evidence that shows the generic-drug industry perpetrated a multi-billion dollar fraud on the American people. We all wonder why our health care, and specifically the prices for generic prescription drugs, are so expensive in this country — this is a big reason why,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, the man spearheading the lawsuit against the drug firms.
Apart from the seven Indian pharma companies, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, some other companies which have been accused are Sandoz, Mylan, Pfizer, among others.