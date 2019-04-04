Servier joins Access Accelerated to fight against non-communicable diseases

Now consisting of 26 pharmaceutical companies, Access Accelerated unites industry action and applies member companies’ global reach and local expertise to address the NCD burden
Servier is now participating in Access Accelerated, a global partnership to advance access to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) prevention, treatment and care in low and lower-middle income countries (LMICs).
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are responsible for 71 per cent of global deaths annually and 15 million people who die from an NCD are between the ages of 30 and 69 years. An alarming 85 per cent of these premature deaths occur in LMICs. According to World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behaviours factors.
Health systems in LMICs are often not optimised to address this growing burden and people face multiple barriers to prevention, treatment and care. The key responses to contain this scourge mainly consist by detecting, screening and treat NCDs. In this context, centralisation seems to appear to be one of the key elements to ensure a better response, for the final benefit of patients.
Now consisting of 26 pharmaceutical companies, Access Accelerated unites industry action and applies member companies’ global reach and local expertise to address the NCD burden. By working with international partners, Access Accelerated co-creates scalable and sustainable access solutions, while supporting inclusive local and country-led engagement and ownership.
Through projects such as the training of a pediatric team to facilitate the establishment of the Cuomo pediatric cardiac care centre in Senegal, Servier has already implemented a number of initiatives to improve access to healthcare in areas lacking sufficient medical infrastructures. With its participation in Access Accelerated, Servier intends to further expand its efforts to improve access to healthcare for people around the world. Servier has embraced the Access Accelerated commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly, target 3.4 to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030.
“Servier is dedicated to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. We have a social responsibility to improve access to health for patients. Servier’s participation to Access Accelerated will support this everyday commitment,” declared Vincent Minvielle, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Servier.
Access Accelerated Director James Pfitzer said, “Servier brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in NCD care and we are delighted for the company to join Access Accelerated. Servier’s contribution will further bolster our efforts to combat the global NCD crisis and end premature deaths from preventable, treatable diseases.”
In addition to the individual programmes to improve access to healthcare run by each of the participating companies, this initiative conducts pilots for improving prevention, treatment and care of NCDs in collaboration with the World Bank Group. Moreover, in collaboration with City Cancer Challenge 2025 (CCAN), Access Accelerated supports the provision of effective, sustainable diagnosis and treatment, for the purpose of improving cancer treatment and care.