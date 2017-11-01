Serum Institute of India partners with Massachusetts Medical School, USA

Unveils advanced Rotasiil vaccine and Rabishield monoclonal antibody
Serum Institute of India unveils advanced Rotasiil vaccine, and Rabishield monoclonal antibody globally – developed in partnership with Massachusetts Medical School, USA
Pune-based Serum Institute of India, a part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, announced the unveiling of its much-awaited Rotasiil vaccine and Rabishield, Rabies monoclonal antibody. Rabishield has been developed in research partnership with Massachusetts Medical School, USA.
The global launch was held in Mumbai which was attended by Michael F Collins, MD Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical Schools and Marks S Klempner, MD Executive, Vice Chancellor- Mass Biologic, Professor of Medicine University of Massachusetts Medical School. The availability of Rotasiil and Rabishield worldwide will help reduce deaths caused due to Rotavirus and Rabies which cause fatal diseases.
The newly developed Rabishield is the world’s first recombinant rabies monoclonal antibody. It will help prevent rabies, a 100 per cent fatal disease which does not have cure till date, but is almost 100 per cent preventable.
“Our new drug – Rabishield – is a first-of-its-kind product for passive immunisation against rabies. Since the new drug will be 25 per ent cheaper than the existing rabies immunoglobulins, it would meet the needs of the poor countries,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.
Rotasiil is the world’s first thermostable pentavalent rotavirus vaccine containing the G9 strain to help prevent the spread of rotavirus which causes diarrhoea mostly in babies and is often accompanied by vomiting and fever, leading to severe dehydration.
Poonawalla said, “Scientists have been working on this Rotavirus vaccine for the last eight years. We had decided to develop a heat-stable vaccine to overcome the absence of cold-chain in many poor countries.”