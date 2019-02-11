Seminar on Security & IOT for Pharma Industry to be held in Ahmedabad on Feb 16, 2019

The seminar will deliberate intensive knowledge exchange among the diverse stake holders and thought leaders from pharma industry on security challenges
The Gujarat Chapter of Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), a non-profit organisation representing the fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention and risk management domains, will organise a seminar on Security & IOT for Pharma Industry, along with tech insight on server, storage and networking solutions. The seminar will be held in Ahmedabad on February 16, 2019.
The seminar will deliberate intensive knowledge exchange among the diverse stake holders and thought leaders from pharma industry on security challenges. FSAI ‘Tech insights’ on Server & Storage and Networking Solutions specifically from Security Industry Perspective have also been scheduled.
A panel discussion on ‘Technology evolution: Challenges for security and IoT in Pharma’ will be organised.
Around 200+ delegates are likely to attend the seminar including senior managerial decision makers of pharma companies, core personnel CSO/CTO/CIO domains of major pharma industry with architects, consultants, etc.