Second edition of Pharma CXO Summit to be held in Hyderabad

Leaders and experts of the Indian pharma industry to come together and discuss on the theme, ‘Acing the value chain: Leveraging disruptive technologies’
There is an exigency for India Pharma Inc to transform into a more research-based, value-driven industry and look beyond simple chemistry skills and reverse engineering to chart its future success.
But this calls for a strategic shift in thinking and concerted measures to fortify our innate strengths and build new capabilities, be it to restore trust and credibility in our pharma industry, leverage the potential of disruptive technologies and new-age interventions or develop more patient-centric solutions through data-driven insights.
Therefore, Express Pharma, in association with the OPTEL Group, is organising the second edition of the Pharma CXO Summit, which will focus on the theme, ‘Acing the value chain: Leveraging disruptive technologies. ‘ To be held on February 28 – March 1, 2019 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, the event will witness leaders, experts and veterans of the Indian pharma industry come together to discuss on the trends and transformations in the industry.
They would share their experiences and pain points; and gain practical solutions to future proof their strategies with the help of disruptive technologies, be it towards infrastructure-building, augmenting their capabilities, skilling, IP creation or extracting maximum ROI.
Attendees at Pharma CXO Summit will also have the opportunity to gain insights from regulators and policy makers on compliance to global regulations and the increasing role of technology in enabling it. They can also learn from case studies from early adopters of disruptive technologies, presented by experts who have spearheaded their company’s progress.
The topics covered at the event will include:
⦁ Tech renaissance in pharma
⦁ Role of intelligent supply chains
⦁ Pharma marketing in the digital age
⦁ Industry 4.0, driving efficient and Intelligent manufacturing
⦁ Skilling to be future ready