Biocon bags recognition at Science Careers Top Employers Survey

The Science Careers Top Employers Survey celebrated 15 years with more respondents from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry than ever. Biocon, based in Bengaluru, is the first Indian company, which was ranked ninth in the survey. The survey was based on an evaluation of 23 characteristics including financial strength, easy adaptation to change, and a research-driven environment.
Apart from Biocon, the other top ten companies which received recognition are US-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Denmark-based Novozymes, US-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Germany-based Merck, US-based Moderna Therapeutics, US-based Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company and AbbVie.
The findings are based on 6,950 completed surveys from readers of Science and other survey invitees. Survey respondents came from North America (65 per cent), Europe (25 per cent) and Asia/Pacific Rim (7 per cent); 94 per cent work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.
Employees prioritised innovation, a positive work culture, and social responsibility and executives emphasised a long-term commitment to developing products that employees can be proud of. Other features in the 2017 survey include a widespread support for science education, a low percentage of respondents seeking a job, and the dominance of a pharma company recognised for volunteerism.
This year, almost 7,000 answered the web-based questionnaire; 94 per cent were employed in a biotech, biopharmaceutical, or pharmaceutical company. Most (83 per cent) were over 30 years old and had a Master’s or Doctorate degree (64 per cent).