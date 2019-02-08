SCHOTT KAISHA to organise roadshow in five Indian cities

First-of-its kind roadshow will bring multiple customers, partners and prospects together
Starting this month, SCHOTT KAISHA will host a roadshow in five Indian cities — Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to ensure that its customers are up to date with industry trends and best practices. The Indo-German joint venture aims to promote optimal process-driven technologies and their impact on Type 1 primary packaging glass containers for life saving drugs.
To be held over two weeks, the roadshow will provide customers and potential partners key insights into the manufacturing process of primary pharma packaging, the advanced technology SCHOTT KAISHA uses and the impact that this technology has on the container during the conversion process. This will give participants a clear understanding on the importance of conversion process in tubular glass manufacturing. In addition, the event shall also showcase SCHOTT KAISHA’s upcoming product portfolio, tailor-made design and development capabilities.
On February 25 the roadshow will be held in Chandigarh, on February 27 in Ahmedabad, on March 1 in Mumbai and March 11 in Bengaluru
Rishad Dadachanji, Director, SCHOTT KAISHA shares, “We have always believed in not finding customers for our products, but in finding products for customers. This is only possible by following an inclusive growth strategy by developing technologies in collaboration with our partners. That is why we have always worked with our partners to ensure product compatibility between their solutions and ours. The roadshow is thus, not only a platform to bring us closer, but also an opportunity for our partners to showcase unique solutions available with them.”
It is for the first time that a pharma packaging company is taking such a grand initiative to bring together a wide array of customers from all functions (including FR&D, Packaging Development, Production, Quality and Procurement) under one roof in multiple cities over a short period of time. Moreover, SCHOTT KAISHA will be hosting industry partners such as ACE Technologies, Aptar Pharma, Datwyler, Kaisha Lifesciences, Nemera, Packwell Industries, Shakai Packaging, Smart Skin Technologies, Snowbell Machines, Sovereign Pharma and Vanrx Pharmasystems.