SCHOTT KAISHA launches customisable prefillable glass syringes

The new glass syringes work with leading safety and autoinjector devices, meeting market demand for products that can be administered at home for patient comfort
Pharmaceutical packaging company, SCHOTT KAISHA, has launched a highly specialised glass syringe portfolio in India, that further minimises the risk of drug/container interactions for sensitive drugs. As part of its German partner SCHOTT’s iQ platform, syriQ BioPure is a hugely customisable glass prefillable staked-needle syringe (PFS) specifically designed to keep sensitive drugs stable over shelf life and shorten time to market while making administration more convenient for patients.
Complex biotech drugs always face a threat of interacting with their container system. These interactions cannot be predicted and can lead to unintentional aggregation or deterioration of the drug which may eventually compromise the total cost of ownership, shelf life of the drug and treatment efficiency.
Rishad Dadachanji, Director, SCHOTT KAISHA said, “The syriQ BioPure syringes, manufactured in St Gallen, Switzerland, combine features to ensure stability and safe administration of sensitive drugs. Our clients often work with complex biologicals that require an extremely reliable PFS solution. We are happy with the response that this offering is receiving from our existing and potential clients.”
A Quality by Design approach, benchmark manufacturing and quality control processes using breakthrough inspection technology, combined with best-in-class components has established syriQ BioPure as a preferred container solution globally.
Its application has proven to be beneficial in achieving:
The new glass syringes work with leading safety and autoinjector devices, meeting market demand for products that can be administered at home for patient comfort. Seamless integration into these devices is reached thanks to the syringe’s high dimensional accuracy.